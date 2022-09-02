Joyce Marilyn Picard
June 15, 1944 ~ August 19, 2022
Joyce Marilyn Picard passed away on Friday, August, 19th, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 78 years old.
Joyce was born on June 15th, 1944 to Mary (Krol) and John Larow, in Worcester, Massachusetts. She grew up in the Chicopee, Massachusetts area and graduated High School there in 1962.
July 10th, 1964, Joyce married Donald Picard in Chicopee, Massachusetts. They have two sons and a daughter. Joyce and Donald made their way to Colorado in 2002, to the area from Springfield. Joyce’s chosen career path was as a volunteer coordinator for the Delta County Memorial Hospital.
When Joyce wasn’t working, she enjoyed her time with family. She had a mice collection (statues and nick knacks). She also loved to read. She was enthralled by a good mystery.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband Donald of Delta, CO; Sons Edward Picard of Ludlow, MA and Michael Picard of East Longmeadow, MA; Daughter Susan Larivier of Longmeadow, MA; and six grandchildren.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and a brother-Kenneth Larow.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
