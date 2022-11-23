Judi Hess Porter
March 13, 1951 ~ October 29, 2022
Judi Hess Porter passed away peacefully at home October 29th, 2022. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and laugh. She loved Don Knott’s comedy and animals.
She spent her life helping others, working in resort industries, waitressing and working at the state home. She attended school in Manhattan, MT, Paonia, CO and Palisade, CO. She lived in Manhattan, MT, Palisade CO, Grand Junction, CO and Bullhead City, AZ.
Judi married Monty Hawkins and later to Dale Porter. She and Dale loved bowling and traveling. After Dale’s death she moved to CO from AZ with her parents, helping care for them until her health no longer allowed her to help.
Judi is survived by her son: Shawn (Charissa) Hawkins; mother Julia Hess; brother Gary (Bonnie) Hess; sister Linda Spears and many nieces/nephews and their families.
There will be a remembrance potluck for Judi on Sunday, November 20th, 2022, at 12:00 at Saddle Mountain Fellowship Church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
