Judi Young
September 18, 1942 - June 1, 2023
Judi (Lacy) Young of Cedaredge, CO was born to Charles and Evelyn (O'Brien) Lacy on September 18, 1942. She went home to be with her LORD and Saviour Jesus Christ, on June 1, 2023, she was 80 years old.
Judi, was raised on a family farm, in Littleton, CO and cherished growing up with her brothers; Al and Jim and sisters; Barbie and Patty. She loved being the "baby" of the family.
Judi met the love of her life, Don Young, in 1958 at a sock hop...it was love at first sight! They united in marriage on September 19, 1960. Together, they had two children, Mark and Pami, resulting in four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Judi set an example in love and devotion. She taught her family valuable life lessons and never lost her faith, spirit or the light, that shined from within her heart.
Rest in Peace our sweet and precious treasure. May God bless you and keep you within His loving arms, until we joyously reunite, in Heaven.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Mark (Stacie) Young; daughter, Pami Wolf; only surviving sibling, Jim (Judy) Lacy; and leaves behind; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as many other cherished loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Don Young; parents; Charles and Evelyn (O'Brien) Lacy; brother, Al Lacy; Sisters, Barbie (Lacy) Swisher and Patty (Lacy~Lee) Perkins; and many cherished and loved ones; in Heaven above.
A Celebration of Judi's life, will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2pm at The Chapel Of The Cross of Pioneer Town, in Cedaredge, CO. A graveside service to follow immediately after, at the Cedaredge Cemetery, with reception to follow at the Cedaredge Golf Course Club House Restaurant.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to any Charity of your choosing, in memory of her.
