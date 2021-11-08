Judy Alice Howard
December 10, 1951 — November 5, 2021
Judy Alice Howard of Delta, Colorado passed away at her home on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was 69 years old. Judy was born on December 10, 1951 in Lamesa, Texas to George Winston DeLisle and Ila Pearl (Bartlett) DeLisle. Judy moved to Delta with her family at a very young age and graduated from Delta High School in 1970.
Judy was a member of Delta’s 1978 League Champion softball team, the “Sweathogs.” She also was an active member of the “Whalin’ Whalers” recreational club.
She had a great love for cooking and serving others. This led her to work for Delta schools as a cook for most of her career. In her spare time, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Judy was a bartender at Delta’s Last Chance bar for almost a decade, during which time she met her future husband, Don Brent Howard.
They married on September 14, 1984 at the Mesa County Courthouse and started a family a short time later. They raised three children and on any given weekend you would find Judy cheering on her kids from the bleachers at a baseball or softball game.
Judy also loved to sew and was known for gifting her one-of-a-kind jean quilts to friends and family. She had an extensive collection of salt and pepper shakers, elves and teapots. Above all, her passion was cooking - especially chocolate chip cookies. Everyone in town knew they could count on a fresh batch waiting inside when they knocked on her door.
Judy is survived by her son Cully and his wife Krista of Grand Junction, her son Hank of Grand Junction, her daughter Hannah and her husband Nathan of Greeley, as well as her brother Jerry DeLisle, and her sister Kay Morefield.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Don Howard and her parents.
A graveside service was held November 8.
