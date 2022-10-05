Judy Rae Conrad Brewer
December 29, 1944 – September 18, 2022
Judy R. Brewer was born to Merle D. Conrad and Alma Mott Conrad on December 29, 1944, at the Hawkins Maternity Home in Cedaredge, Colorado. Judy was going to be born on the Chapman Place Northeast of Cedaredge; Dr. Underwood was called from Delta to come deliver her, but his car slid off the road South of Cedaredge at the Wick residence. When he got out of the car, he slipped and fell and broke his leg. So, Alma was taken to the Hawkins Maternity Home where she delivered Judy.
The Conrad's moved to their West Main Street property when Judy was a year old. She lived there with her family until she married her high school sweetheart, Ronn Brewer of Eckert, in 1963. Their love for Grand Mesa was the setting for their wedding at the Christ Chapel on Baron Lake.
They lived on Elberta Heights in Eckert at the Donald Reed property, where a simulated ghost town was built, where they lived in the Palace Hotel across the street from the Lizard Head Saloon for one year. They purchased the Conrad home in Cedaredge in 1964. Their first son, Gary B. Brewer, was born in 1964, and second son, Shannon L. Brewer, was born in 1968.
Judy worked at several jobs in her life; she picked sweet cherries on Antelope Hill and sour cherries at Eckert Orchard while in high school. Later she worked for her mom at the Orchard City Café until it was closed. She also worked at the Cedaredge Fruit Growers as the warehouse controller in charge of storage and loading trucks. She later worked at Cedaredge Pharmacy for 16 years, and finally at the Red Mountain Ranch Road side stand.
Judy loved to hunt arrowheads and go camping. She also learned to fish with Ronn and the boys and taught her grandchildren and great grandchildren to fish, sometimes while sitting on her lap! She also loved hunting for firewood and learned to run a chainsaw and did most of the trimming.
She loved counted cross stitch and made all of the grandkids Christmas stockings and several quilts for specials occasions. She also supplied her family with homemade raspberry jam and other homemade goodies. Her love for Christmas began in late summer while canning for her family; the Christmas music was enjoyed while in the midst of canning.
Her love of music started early when she and the pastor's daughter would sing Christian songs on KUBC radio. Later, she sang, directed church choir, and also sang for numerous weddings and funerals over the years.
Survivors include husband Ronn Brewer of Cedaredge, son Gary Brewer and wife Darrelyn of Goodyear, AZ., son Shannon Brewer and wife Karen of Cedaredge. She had eight grandchildren: Matt (and Jessica) Melchor of Fruita, Amanda (and Micah) Fielder of Grand Jct., Ashley Melchor (and Ryan Schoenrock) of Pueblo, Kolten (and Jessica) Brewer of Paonia, Haedyn (and Ericka) Brewer of Grand Jct., Austin Brewer of Austin, TX., Levi Brewer of Cedaredge and Aubrei Brewer of Cedaredge. Also are six great grandchildren: Kenda and Kason Fielder, Raylen Schoenrock, Zane, Jacob, and Easton Brewer. Also surviving is her sister Dolores (and Jerry) Pellar of Delta and her brother Merle (and Calie) Conrad of Fruita.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Alma Mott Conrad, and her brother James Conrad.
A celebration of live service was held at the New Hope EV Free Church in Cedaredge.
In lieu of flowers, any donations will be contributed to Delta County Memorial Hospital / Oncology Unit.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
