Julia “Catherine” Bliss
Nov. 12, 1929 - Jan. 4, 2023
Julia Catherine Bliss passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at her granddaughter Lisa Romero’s residence in Montrose, Colorado. She was 93 years old.
Catherine was born on November 12th, 1929, to Irma Lucille (Gorman) and Emery Arthur Hamilton in Protection, Kansas. She attended school in Montrose and Ouray counties.
Catherine married Jack Cecil Bliss on July 24th, 1982, in Montrose, Colorado. Catherine had been a member of the Montrose community for most of her life. She was a member of the Nazarene Church in Montrose. Catherine’s chosen career was cleaning houses. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, fishing, canning, spending time at her cabin, baking pies and other goodies and finally worrying the family with her chainsaw use.
When Catherine was 84, she was up on a ladder, trimming a tree with her chainsaw and the limb hit the ladder, knocking her off and shattering her left tibia in many pieces. It took her 9 hours to army crawl back to her house, she was very dehydrated, and finally was able to call someone for help. When doctors told her she would lose her leg, she told them no, I have people praying for me and Jesus would heal it. After many surgeries and the power of prayer, she never had issues with her leg again.
Catherine is survived by her son Clarence Millican of Montrose, CO; daughter Lucille Valdez of Olathe, CO; stepdaughter Jaci Lockard of Las Vegas, NV; brother Emery (Carol) Hamilton of Montrose, CO; six grandchildren; Frank Millican of Oregon, Lisa (David) Romero of Montrose, Michelle Millican, Teresa Valdez, Jon Valdez of Montrose, and Jason Lockard of Las Vegas, six great-grandchildren (Brittany, Nicole, Hunter, Sage, Shayla, and Searra), and three great-great grandchildren.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Raymond Hamilton, four sisters: Ida Mae Kehl, Vivian Miles, Alice Meyers and Jean Millican.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Montrose Nazarene Church: 705 S 12th St, Montrose, CO 81401.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
