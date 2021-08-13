Julia Dorothy Guire
January 31, 1925 - August 5, 2021
Julia graduated from Crested Butte High School. She received a scholarship and attended Barnes Business School in 1942. In 1943 she began working in Civil Service in various jobs including the US Army, US Air Force, US Forest Service, Aerospace Defense Command, and North American Aerospace Defense Command. These assignments were in Denver, Great Falls, Honolulu, Johnston Island, Paonia, and Colorado Springs. She retired in 1976, although she held several jobs in civilian life since her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting. In 1989, she entered a tablecloth in the Colorado State Fair and received 2nd place. In 2004 she entered a bedspread and tablecloth and received two first places and a Best of Show. She moved from Paonia to Colorado Springs in 1965 where she lived. She is survived by her son David Pihl and her daughter Pamela Gallogly; grandchildren Angela Parks, Brett Pihl, and Paul, Ben, and James Gallogly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Crested Butte, CO. with Rev. Ayla Santiago Andres. Interment will follow at Crested Butte Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
