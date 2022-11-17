Julie Andrea Cassel
Our precious jewel, Julie Andrea Cassel, unexpectedly passed away on November 5, 2022, at the age of 24. She is survived by those who loved her most including her parents Carl & Gina Cassel, sister Sami Cassel, grandmother Pat Mangum, grandmother Madeleine Cassel, uncles Claes (Sue) Cassel & Christian (Robin) Cassel, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandfather Ralph Mangum, her grandfather Carl E. Cassel, great grandparents John & Dorothy Alexander and LT and Margaret Mangum, and great uncle David Mangum.
Those who knew Julie knew of her vibrant personality, dazzling smile, her unique outlook on life, and her desire to help each person she met. She had a brilliant mind, was a voracious reader and could learn anything quickly. A sweet friend described her by saying that she sprinkled joy everywhere she went.
Julie graduated from Vision Charter Academy in 2015. She had been married to Austin Palm. She had worked as a hair stylist and was a receptionist/personal assistant in a law firm in Omaha, Nebraska.
A memorial service is being held at Taylor Funeral Service, Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm.
Julie was a caring and giving person; she continued that by giving the gift of life with organ and tissue donation.
If you would like to express your sympathy, we know Julie would have wanted to continue to help others, so we encourage donations be given to NAMI in Julie’s honor (https://donate.nami.org/JulieAndrea).
