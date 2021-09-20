June I. Heinze
June 21, 1928 ~ September 14, 2021
Delta, Colorado resident, June I. Heinze, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her residence. She was 93 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at the PowWow Pavilion in Confluence Park in Delta.
June was born on June 6, 1946 in Denver, Colorado. Her parents were Florence (Barnes) and Albert Stanton. She grew up in Denver and Colorado Springs graduating form Monument High School with the Class of 1946.
After graduation, June attended business college for two years.
June married Edwin Fredrick Heinze on June 6, 1946. To this union, four children were born.
She was a member of Rebekah Lodge. June enjoyed reading, crocheting and making floral arrangements.
June is survived by her children: son, Kenny (Kim) Heinze of Austin, Colorado, daughter, Cindy Heinze (George) of Idaho and son, Christopher (Stacy) Heinze of Nebraska; two sisters: Evelyn Moran of Denver and Lillian Head of Black Forest, Colorado; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by parents, her husband, her son, Edwin F. Heinze, Jr. and a grandson, Timmy Heinze.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.