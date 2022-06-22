June Marie Reed
May 29, 1932 ~ June 11, 2022
June Marie Reed passed away Saturday, June 11th, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 90 years old.
June was born on May 29th, 1932 to Laurene (Merica) and David Morris in Lamar, Colorado. She grew up in the Lamar area and then moved to Delta c.1939-40. She was part of the Reformed Latter Day Saints Church.
June married the love of her life on July 5th, 1950, George Leroy Reed. June often said, “I married the best man I ever could!”
June’s chosen occupation was as a certified nursing assistant and therapist. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed the Cameo sales representative position working with crafts. She liked to watch westerns on TV, read, do toll painting and she had coin and stamp collections.
June is survived by four sons, Albert Reed of Austin, CO; Calvin (Rhea) Reed of Delta, CO; Bill (Judy) Reed of Delta, CO; and Bob (Liz) of Cedaredge; two daughters, Ruth Reed of Austin, CO and Venus Phillips of Independence, MO; brother Charles Morris of Grand Junction, CO; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
June is preceded in death by her parents, brother David Morris, sister Dorothy Sisson and her loving husband George.
