Karen C. Martindale
June 16, 1940 - August 29, 2021
Cedaredge, Colorado resident, Karen Collins Martindale, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 81 years of age.
Local services will be held on September 5, 2021 at Cobbett Lake at Grand Mesa, 20090 Baron Lake Road, Cedaredge, Colorado 81413. Services in Kansas will be held at a later date.
Karen was born on June 16, 1940 to Robert J. and Hilda P. (Carlson) Prowant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She graduated from Southeast High School. After graduation, Karen furthered her education receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from Wichita State University.
Karen married Gary L. Gerringer in 1959 and later divorced. She then married Rex D. Thompson in 1973, he preceded her in death. On November 11, 2011 she married Donald E. Martindale in Sedan, Kansas; he survives.
Karen was a member of New Hope Evangelical Free Church in Cedaredge, Telephone Pioneers of America and Tennessee Walking Horse Association.
Karen enjoyed traveling and making memories. She loved playing with all children.
Karen is survived by her husband, Donald Martindale of Cedaredge; a son, Gary L. (Rose) Gerringer, Jr. of Merriam, Kansas; four daughters: Gretchen L. (Terry) Spain of Derby, Kansas, Gwen L. (Kip) McVey of Longview, Texas, Shawna (Jeff) Smith of Oklahoma City and Sasha Thompson of Winfield, Kansas; a sister, Kay (Gary) Guinty of Topeka, Kansas; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Kenneth Carl Prowant.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Karen’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, P.O.Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
