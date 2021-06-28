Karen Kay Anderson
November 15, 1957 ~ June 22, 2021
Karen Kay (Earley) Anderson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, following a sudden illness.
A resident of Delta, Karen was born in Collbran, Colorado on November 15, 1957 to Bill and Virginia Earley. She graduated from Plateau Valley High School, Mesa Jr. College and Colorado State University with a major in marketing. This base allowed Karen to become a very independent and business savvy woman.
Karen was an active 10 year 4-H member in Mesa County. She played the saxophone in the high school band, and the piano as a hobby.
Karen and Jim Anderson were married in Palisade, Colorado in 1985, and enjoyed 32 years of marriage before Jim’s death in 2017. Jim and Karen owned and operated Jim’s Outback RV Services in Delta and enjoyed numerous trips to Alaska with family and friends. Karen worked many years at Hi-Quality Fruit and United Marketing in Delta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.