Karen Louise Vigil
November 18, 1949 ~ October 30, 2022
Karen Louise Vigil passed away Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 72 years old.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Delta City Cemetery.
Karen was born on November 18th, 1949, to Jean A (Hampton) and Owen Holgate in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She attended and graduated from the Carbondale High School. Karen moved from Carbondale and has been a part of the Delta area for 30 years
Karen met the love of her life, John Vigil, in Delta, as partners in the real estate business for a number of years and then owners of J&K Handyman Services Inc. They were married July of 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
When she wasn’t working, Karen enjoyed weaving, flower gardening and (ruby) depression glass collecting.
Karen is survived by her loving husband John Vigil of Delta, CO; three children: Jeff (Amy) Groom of Carbondale, CO, Steve Groom of Wyoming, Sara (Jody) Welch of Delta, CO; brother Tom (Marty) Erwin of Cortez, CO; several grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a special cousin Carylon Hueskele.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.