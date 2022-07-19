Karina L. Freeman (Nielsen) Davis
March 10, 1956 ~ July 5, 2022
Karina L. Freeman (Nielsen) Davis, 66, of Delta, Colorado passed away at the Delta Memorial Hospital on the July 5, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1956, in Lynn, Massachusetts. As a young girl she loved dogs, music and dance. At 12, she bought a Shetland Sheepdog, Ginger, with her own savings. She learned to play piano, clarinet, acoustic guitar and 12 string classical guitar. Dancing ballet, tap, jazz and international folk dancing were a joy for her.
Karina attended Charles W. Baker High School and graduated with a Regents Degree as an honor student and was active in drama & theater along with track and field, high jump, and long jump. One of her first jobs was as a receptionist in downtown Syracuse. After a term at Fredonia College, at 19 years old, she flew to France to be an au pair.
She continued to live abroad in France studying at Université Paris-Sorbonne. Then she moved to Madrid, Spain and after completing business studies, worked in a bank. When she returned to the States, she studied at Fordham University in Business Administration and worked as an Associate Banking Advisor in international banking using her skills in Spanish and French.
She married Bradford Davis in Garland, Texas, December 31, 2006 and moved to Colorado. She began to foster her passion for gardening and received her Master Gardener Certificate through Colorado State University’s extension office. She was well known for her passion for research and passing along knowledge to others. She also loved to host and bring people her special homemade baked goods and home roasted coffee. Her pastimes were homemaking, gardening, spending time with grandkids, and spending time in God’s word.
She is survived by her husband, Bradford Davis, and step-children Hannah Rundle and her husband, Chad Rundle; Gabriel Davis and his wife, Amber Davis; and Rinnah Howard and her husband, David Howard; and her children Christiane M. Feliciano of Florida and Aaron T. Feliciano of California.
Karina is predeceased by her mother, Janis C. Nielsen (2018), and father, Carl M. Nielsen (2013).
The celebration of life service will be held at Rivers Church on July 16th. For more information, please contact the church office at 970-874-3568.
For those wishing to make a donation in her honor, please make a contribution to the Delta Pregnancy Resource Center at 523 Dodge St, Delta, CO 81416.
