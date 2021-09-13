Katherine Ann Hardin-Parker
July 27, 1975 - August 29, 2021
Katherine Ann Hardin-Parker, passed away on Sunday August 29, 2021, at her residence in Cedaredge, CO. She was 46 years old. Services are schedule for Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10 am located at the family property on Horse Creek Road. Kat was born on July 27, 1975 to L.D. Hardin and Sharon Quillian Hardin in Decatur, Alabama. Kat graduated from Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Kat and Scotty were married and spent 20 years together. Kat became a World Wide Travel - Travel Agent. She loved animals, the outdoors, and driving her Kia Soul!
Kat is preceded in death by her father L.D. Hardin, brother Larry Dale Hardin and sister Betsy Hardin Manous. Kat is survived by her husband Scotty Parker, her mother-Sharon Hardin of Virginia, sisters: Jewell Hardin New-Virginia Lynette Hardin Irons-Massachusetts Sue Hardin Eckles-Alabama Carol Hardin Karl-Texas along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
