Kathleen Frances McKee
March 9th, 1953 ~ November 16th, 2021
Kathleen Frances McKee passed away at her residence in Hotchkiss Tuesday, November 16, 2021. She was 68 years old.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Kathleen was born March 9, 1953, to Elsie Louise (Hartman) and James L. Addams in Delta, Colorado. A lifetime resident of Delta County, she grew up in the area and also graduated in 1971, from Hotchkiss High School. She continued her education at Mesa State College and then also attended Cosmetology School. In 1973 she married Steven Lloyd Hicks in Hotchkiss, CO and Tara Christine was born. Kathleen later married William Clark McKee in August of 1983 and gained a son, West.
Kathleen was a part of the Eastern Star, worked hand in hand with the local museums and was a Hotchkiss Alumni. She played a key part in developing the Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Museum, she was a Broncos fan and collected their memorabilia, she enjoyed quilting and collecting nativities. Above all, she loved her family and spending each moment with them.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Bill; their two children, Tara Christine Hicks of Palisade, CO and West M. (Debra) McKee of Kim, CO; one brother, David L. Adams of Grand Junction, CO; three grandchildren, Sarie McKee, Levi McKee and Milo Jackson; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to either the Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Museum or HopeWest Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
