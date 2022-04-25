Kathryn Marie Bertrand
May 18, 1951 ~ April 17, 2022
Kathryn Marie Bertrand passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 70 years old.
Kathryn was born May 18, 1951 to Helen Caroline (Hocker) and Norbert William Bertrand in Delta, Colorado. Kathryn was a lifetime resident of Delta County. She graduated from Delta High School in 1969 and then continued her education at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville, Colorado gaining an associate’s degree in library sciences. She had several different jobs, from packing fruit at one of our local packing plants to working at our local City Market. When she was able, she attended the Catholic Church. In her time not working she was a food connoisseur. She loved to read Harlequin Romance novels, she collected Barbie dolls and Publisher's Clearing House items. As she became less mobile, she enjoyed crocheting blankets and afghans, and an occasional game of chess or Othello.
Kathryn is survived by her three brothers: Bill Bertrand of Delta, CO, John (Claire) Bertrand of Longmont, CO, and Nick Bertrand of Delta, CO; and by nieces, great-nieces nephews and great-nephews.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Margie.
