Kay Bartlett
May 12, 1944 ~ July 22, 2022
Patricia “Kay” Henry-Bartlett passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by family, in Paonia, Colorado. She was 78 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at Paonia Christian Fellowship Church.
Kay was born on May 12th, 1944, to Nanella (Lamb) and Patrick Henry in Albany, Georgia. She was a military kid and moved around many times as she was growing up. She spent time in Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi and California. Kay graduated from Sacramento High School in 1962 and then found her way to Colorado where she received her Bachelor’s Degree at Mesa State College. She continued her education at Adam’s State college where she received her Master’s Degree. Kay married Arthur Tucker and they had three children, two daughters and a son.
Later on in 1985, Kay was in the Big Piney area of Wyoming where she met David Bartlett. They made their way to Paonia, Colorado and they were then married on March 11th, 1989, in Grand Junction, Colorado. They attended Paonia Christian Fellowship. Kay’s chosen career was in counseling. She owned and operated “Advent Counseling” in Paonia and Delta, Colorado. She enjoyed her job and was an avid member of AA and OA. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed her friends, church family and especially her family. She was a dedicated reader, loved to go hiking and walking. Traveling was also a highlight. Kay and David got to travel Mexico, Canada, and across Europe. She would often remind folks to, “Take one day at a time!” There was also a common, “Bye, See-Ya” statement that was still on going.
Kay is survived by her husband David of Paonia, CO; two daughters Karen Tucker of Grand Junction, CO and Joanna Tucker of Paonia, CO; two brothers Thomas (Peggy) Henry of Glen Ellen, CA and Jack (Jeannie) Henry of Tucson, AZ area; two sisters Sarah (Bill) of Post Falls, ID and Connie (Robert) Dinnsen of Indianapolis, IN; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents and son Paul Tucker.
Memorial contributions can be made in Kay’s name to the Paonia – Nooner’s at:
https://aa-westerncolorado.com/donations/donation/
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
