Kay Carol Taylor
January 13, 1939 — June 19, 2023
Kay Carol Taylor, 84, went to be with her Heavenly Father and was reunited with her parents and siblings on June 19, 2023 in the comfort of her home in Delta, CO. Kay was born in Johnstown, PA to the late Clair Miller and Della Jane (Folckemer). She was the youngest of ten siblings. On April 1, 1965 she married David Glen Taylor.
Kay was a strong, independent woman, with a great sense of humor, and a supportive farm wife and dedicated homemaker who created a safe, loving, and nurturing environment for her husband and children as well as family and friends when they came to the farm to visit. In addition to managing the farm accounting books with her meticulous accounting skills, Kay kept the home fires burning while David worked in the fields. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, working diligently in the garden on the farm, and spent her summer canning the produce from the garden to be eaten throughout each season. Kay was a brilliant seamstress, making beautiful clothes for her children to wear and dolls for her children to play with. She loved being in nature whether that was walking or riding the ATV, or even mowing the lawns on the family farm. She was passionate about flower gardening, and always planted a flower garden full of pansies (her favorite) at the PA farmhouse. She was an avid reader, and it was not unusual to find her in one of her “parks” reading and enjoying a picnic lunch. In 1996, Kay, David, and David’s brother Jerald Taylor and his wife Bonnie sold the dairy farm. Afterwards, Kay and David made the bold move to retire to Ridgway, CO. Kay enjoyed the majestic mountains of her new home. She was also an enthusiastic bird watcher, sitting still on the back porch of their mountain home so that the birds would rest on her hand or head. Additionally, she homeschooled her grandson for a time. In 2001, Kay and David made a final move to the high desert of Delta, CO.
Most importantly, Kay was a faithful follower of Christ. Together with her husband, she trained their children to love God. She read her Bible daily, prayed and sang praises to God, and witnessed to her children and others. She lived a faith-filled life that was evident to those around her. She is missed greatly, and David and their children look forward to being reunited with her in Heaven one day.
She is survived by her husband David; three daughters, Melody Taylor (Russ) Woodard, Delta, CO, Darla (Brian) Haselnus, Ouray, CO, and Jennifer (Steve) Mayrose, Hudson, CO; one grandson, Aaron (Hope) Smith, Mayport, PA; two great granddaughters, Allison and Alexandra Smith; one foster granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her siblings Roy Olan Bracken, Stella Katheryn (Bracken) (Leidy) Dieterly, William Clair Bracken, Olive Pearl Bracken, Robert Blaine Bracken, Daryl (Bracken) Christener, Erma Jane (Bracken) Deisroth, Albert Dean Miller, and Clarence Wayne Miller.
With the support of Volunteers of America, Kay’s wish of passing in the comfort of her home with family near was fulfilled. At her request, she will be cremated, and no funeral or memorial service will be held. Donations can be made to Volunteers of America (Colorado).
