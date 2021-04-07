Keith A. Clock
November 22, 1935 ~ March 29, 2021
Keith Arnold Clock of Paonia, Colorado, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior March 29, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family.
Keith was born November 22, 1935 to Earl and Laura Clock in Paonia, Colorado. Through his youth, Keith, his parents and brother lived in Colorado, Wyoming and Washington before returning and settling back in Colorado. Keith graduated high school in 1955 from Paonia High School. Together Keith, his father and younger brother worked in the Colorado mountains in the timber industry during the summer months.
Logging was one of Keith’s passions. After graduating high school Keith moved to Portland, Oregon to attend Multnomah School of Bible. While at Multnomah he met the love of his life, Amateen. A year later, in October of 1956 Keith and Amateen were married and moved back to Colorado. During the winter months Keith went to work as a miner and continued working in the woods in the summer with his father and brother.
Throughout the years Keith and Amateen had six children. In 1965 until 1978 Keith worked for the Rio Grande railroad while still working in the woods in the summer. Some of Keith’s fondest of memories were working in the woods with his father, brother, children and nephews. In 1988 Keith went to work for England Trucking where he got to travel the country with his beautiful bride by his side.
Keith retired from England Trucking in the early 2000’s. He then lived a quiet life with Amateen in Paonia where they got to enjoy time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents and two children. Keith is survived by his wife of 64 years; Amateen Clock, younger brother, four children, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and (adopted) children and grandchildren.
Keith was a man after God’s own heart who loved people and his family. He was a prankster with a great sense of humor and he loved a good joke. He enjoyed photography, jeeping, hunting and the great outdoors with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Bible Center Church in Paonia, Colorado.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
