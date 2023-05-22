Keith Allen Koutz
January 8, 1988 ~ May 4, 2023
Keith Allen Koutz passed away, Thursday, May 4th, 2023, in Meeker, Colorado, a victim of an auto accident. He was 35 years young.
Keith grew up in the Delta County area and attended school in Delta. Keith worked as a heavy equipment operator in Meeker, Colorado. Keith was an outdoor enthusiast; Hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and hiking. His favorite thing to do in the mountains was “shed hunting” with his dogs. Keith loved cooking and feeding others. He always made sure no one ever went without.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria Gallegos, father Aaron Hale, mother Joan Nicholas, brother Bryson Koutz, sister Tanya Dominguez, and numerous other family members.
A celebration of life will be held July 2nd, 2023. Details for the celebration will be posted on the website below.
