Ken M. “Pop” McGrath
April 12, 1938 ~ July 29, 2020
Longtime local Ken M. “Pops” McGrath passed away on July 29, 2020 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Pops was born on April 12, 1938 in Salina, Kansas to Kenneth Waldo McGrath and Vivian Lorraine Hesher. Ken was the youngest of the two boys that joined their family.
Pops spent his childhood in Salina and later moved to Cory, Colorado where he grew up on the family ranch. A pastime when not working Pops was a bronc rider.
Pops met the love of his life Lynda Joann Massey and they were married in 1984.
Ken spent most of his life as a Truck Driver and Outfitter but his passion and love was on the back of a horse. He was the definition of the “all-around Cowboy”. Ken enjoyed riding horses, rodeos, fishing and shooting. Pops enjoyed old western movies, polka music and telling stories that never seemed to have an ending.
He was preceded in death by his mother (Viviane Lorraine), father (Kenneth Waldo), brother Marlyn “Max” McGrath and wife, Lynda J. McGrath.
Ken is survived by his sons, Kelly McGrath, Kevin McGrath, Richard Wellman and John Wellman. Daughters Roxanne McGrath, Merry Carmack and Alberta Neuleib. Sister in-law Kay McGrath. 25 Grandchildren and 44 Great Grandchildren.
He had a full and wonderful life and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with interment following in Eckert Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
