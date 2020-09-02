Kenneth D. Lewis
September 15, 1936 ~ August 23, 2020
Kenneth D. Lewis, age 83, died peacefully at Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta, CO on August 23, 2020, after a long battle with the COVID-19 virus.
Ken is survived by his wife Patty Lewis and his sons Brad Lewis and Brian (Brenda) Lewis. Ken was a proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother Esther Mae Lewis of Fruita, CO, and son Brent Lewis.
Ken Lewis was born in Buford, Ohio on September 15, 1936, to Ed and Esther Mae Lewis. After moving to Grand Junction in 1948, he attended Grand Junction High School, graduating in 1955.
Ken married his high school sweetheart, Patty (Guerrie) Lewis in April of 1955, and was a devoted husband for 65 years. He was also a caring and loving father to his three sons.
After moving to Arizona, he worked as a director of cooperative purchasing for medical supplies, serving several hospitals throughout the southwest region. Ken loved to fish, hunt, and enjoyed to the fullest each and every day God’s creations.
Ken was a dedicated Christian and a passionate follower of Jesus and his teachings. Up to the final minutes of his life, Ken continued to speak about his deepest love for Jesus, his unwavering love for his wife Patty, and the love, joy, and pride he felt as he spoke about his sons and their families.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 2 PM at the Delta First Baptist, 1250 Pioneer Rd, Delta, CO. A short graveside service will follow at the Cedaredge Cemetery, 205 SE Independence Ave, Cedaredge, CO.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
