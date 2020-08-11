Kenneth L. McAfee
August 7, 1945 ~ August 1, 2020
Crawford resident, Kenneth L. McAfee passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, Colorado. He was 74 years old.
No services will be held at this time.
Kenneth Lyle McAfee was born August 7, 1945 to Cleston L. and Lucille J. (Francis) McAfee in Rifle, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Rifle and Denver. After high school Kenneth went on the proudly serve his country in the United States Navy.
In 1963 Kenneth married Helen Gail Tetstone in Denver, Colorado. To this union four children were born, the couple later lost two of their infant children. The marriage later dissolved. On September 29, 1979 Kenneth married Linda Lew Brown in Denver, Colorado. To this union a son was born. The family moved to Crawford in 1995. The couple shared 37 years of marriage before Linda passed away in 2016 in Montrose, Colorado.
Kenneth belonged to the One-Eyed Jacks MC. He enjoyed motorcycles, tinkering, fishing, boating, guns, building model boats, hiking, biking, animals especially dogs, the mountains. Most of all Kenneth cherished his family and friends.
Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Abeyta (Kevin) and Kelly Kidwell (Brian); a son, Lewis McAfee; a brother, Michael Stookey; sisters, Kathy Morey and Glenda Webster. Kenneth is further survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his beloved fur kids, Tank and Wiggles.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents, Cleston and Lucille; a brother, Johnny; two infant children, Bruce and Angelina.
Donations can be made in Kenneth’s name to:
Wounded Warrior Project
PO BOX 758516
Topeka, KS 66675 and/or CAWSPO Box 1736, Paonia, CO 81428
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
