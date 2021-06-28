Kenneth Lee Reyher
July 17, 1942 - June 19, 2021
Olathe, Colorado resident, Kenneth L. Reyher passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the age of 78.
A military service for Mr. Reyher will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery of W. Colorado in Grand Junction on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. That same afternoon at 2:00 p.m. a celebration of Ken’s life will take place at the First Baptist Church in Delta, with Pastor James Conley as officiant.
Kenneth Lee Reyher was born in Lamar, Colo. on July 17, 1942 to parents Wilbur T. and Rachel (Weimer) Reyher. He received his education in the area and graduated from Wiley H.S. in Wiley in 1960. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1960, and the U.S. Army in 1963. On March 15, 1964 Kenneth married Janet Dieterle in Wiley, CO. He attended the Univ. of Northern Colorado in Greeley, graduating in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree. He taught history at Flagler High School. Flagler, Colorado for 20 years. He was co-owner and pilot for Flagler Aerial Spraying Service.
After moving to the Western Slope of Colorado, Ken began researching history of the 1800’s era. For several years he wrote a column in the San Juan Silver Stage called “Trail Tales”. He volunteered and also was curator at Fort Uncompahgre for a few years. He wrote five books: Antoine Robidoux and Fort Uncompahgre; Silver and Sawdust; High Country Cowboys; Wilderness Wanderers; and Through The Valley of The Shadow of Death.
Ken was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delta.
Among Ken’s survivors are his wife, Janet Faye Reyher of Olathe; son, Colonel Marc Reyher of Parker, Colo.; daughter Donna Will, of Montrose; brother Leonard (Gwen) Reyher of San Antonio, TX; sister Chris (Danny) Gogerty of Yuma, AZ; three granddaughters: Megan Reyher of Las Vegas NV, and Jordan Will & Taylor Stickler both of Grand Junction; grandson Mason Reyher of Parker; and three nephews: Allen (Michele) Reyher, Kevin (Delia) Reyher and Geoff (Andi)Schweger. Sister-in-law Nancy Chatham-Morlan (Bill) Morlan of Pueblo, CO and brother-in-law Ernie Chatham of Las Animas, CO.
Those family members preceding Ken in death were his parents; son-in-law Mike Will of Montrose; paternal grandparents, Bill and Kathryn (Idler) Reyher; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Mary (Schmidt) Weimer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Touch of Care Hospice,108 W. 2nd St., Delta, CO 81416; or Voice of the Martyrs,1815 SE Bison Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006; Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
