Kenneth Lyle Spencer
December 23, 1930 ~ February 26, 2022
Kenneth Lyle Spencer passed away Saturday, February 26th, 2022, peacefully at his residence in Crawford, Colorado under HopeWest Hospice’s Care. He was 91 years old.
Ken was born on December 23rd, 1930, to Cecilia Frankie (Martin) and Cecil Spencer in Oroville, California. He spent his childhood in the Enterprise area and graduated from Oroville High School in 1948. He continued his education at Butte Junior College in Marysville, California, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in 1952.
Ken joined the United States Army on February 20th, 1952 and proudly served our country till February 5th, 1954, as part of the 109th Infantry. He received a National Defense Service Medal and an Army Occupation medal (Germany).
On July 30th, 1960, he married the love of his life Donna Clara Beane. They made their home in Crawford, Colorado in 1966, coming from Oroville, California.
Ken and Donna owned and operated the Spencer Lumber Company & Sawmill in Crawford until 1989. Jim Crook became a business partner in the Sawmill, too. Ken’s chosen profession was in logging. Ken was very talented with metal working, welding, designing and manufacturing saw mills, and operating heavy equipment.
Ken was an outdoor enthusiast, he loved to be in the woods, go hiking, hunting and fishing. He was very resourceful, frugal and used his talents in metal work.
Ken is survived by his sister Lois Edwards and Husband of Orville, CA.
No services will be held at this time.
