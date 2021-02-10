Hines, Kenneth Lynn
April 27, 1949 ~ February 6, 2021
Kenneth Lynn Hines died February 6, 2021, at his residence in Delta, CO. He was 71 years old.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 6 pm to 7 pm at Taylor Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held at Rivers Church in Delta, CO on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10 am and followed by graveside at Delta City Cemetery.
Kenneth was born on April 27, 1949 to Verda Virginia (Johnson) and George Penn Hines in Delta, CO. He attended and graduated from Delta High School.
Kenneth married the love of his life Beulah (Soules) on April 20, 1974, in Delta, CO. They celebrated 46 years together.
Kenneth’s chosen occupation was agriculture. He was a farmer and steward of the land. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah Hines, daughter Bridget Hines, son Lynfield (Dawn) Hines, granddaughters Breanna and Addelyn Hines, great-granddaughter Emma Janssen, mother Verda Hines, brothers Jerry (Sharron) and Randy (Cheryl) Hines and sister LaDell Britain (Ted) and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Gannon Hines, father George Penn Hines, and brother Larry Hines.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Rivers Church and Hope West Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
