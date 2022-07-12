Kenneth Roy McCracken
August 11, 1951 ~ July 3, 2022
Kenneth Roy McCracken was born August 11th, 1951 to Lois & Ted McCracken of Olathe, Colorado. Kenny spent his childhood helping his parents and 11 siblings on the family farm.Kenny graduated from Olathe High School in 1969.
On June 5th, 1970 Kenny wed his sweetheart Charleen Grace Wilson. They settled into their first home in Cory, Co. Ken worked for a ranch on Grand Mesa and shared many great stories of antics and fun times before moving on to work for the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users. Ken worked as a crew-hand, gate tender, and finally as the machinist and mechanic before retiring after 45 years.
Kenny and Charleen had 4 children; Travis, Chasity, Joshua & Nathan. Ken enjoyed working on his farm, spending time with his family, Tuesday night bingo, taking Charleen dancing, and lending a hand to anyone he could help.
Surviving family includes wife Charleen, children Chasity Dejulio, Josh (Julie) McCracken, Nathan (Andrea) McCracken, grandchildren Aynslie, Jack, Grace, Kendal, Gavin, Enzo, and great grandson Harrison.
Ken passed away July 3rd, 2022 surrounded by his wife and kids. He is preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings, and son Travis.
Family is requesting that donations be made to the Olathe Fire Department.
Memorial service will be held Thursday July 7, 2022 at 10 am at Taylor Funeral Home in Delta, Colorado.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
