Kenneth William Howell
February 25th, 1944 ~ December 20th, 2022
Kenneth William Howell passed away on December 20th, 2022, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 78 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Delta Chapel at 11:30 a.m. and followed by graveside service at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, Colorado at 3:00 p.m.
Kenneth was born on February 25th, 1944, to Mary Delilah (Dodson) and Martin Winfrey Howell in Paradise, California. Kenneth was very proud to serve in the United States Navy Seabees for 25 plus years before retiring. He also served in the Army National Guard for a brief period of time before joining the United States Navy. He is a Vietnam Veteran.
Kenneth made his home in the Delta/Montrose/Telluride areas in 1963. He was a member of the Montrose and Delta Elks Lodges and a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting and motorcycling. He collected knives and Seabee memorabilia. He was fond of wolves and even was quite the skilled embroiderer. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sherry of Delta, CO; seven children: Joseph (Andy) (Patricia) Howell of Dubai, Tamra (Ron) McKee of Florida, Tanya (John) Probstfield of Washington, Dana Cooper (JJ) of Greely, CO, Michele Butler (Ricky) of Delta, CO, Christina Armendariz of Delta, CO and Josh (Stacey) Howell of Oklahoma; 27 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Martin Ray and Leonard William Howell; two sisters Dorris and Lilly Mae.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.