Kurt Lende Schoening
July 14, 1948 ~ December 18, 2021
Kurt was born July 14, 1948, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was the oldest of 3 children born to Marianne (Crawford) and Lende Schoening. He spent his early childhood in Minnesota, and returned to Grand Junction where he graduated from Grand Junction High School. After a short time in the Navy, he worked at Home Style Bakery and then at several health care facilities in maintenance until retirement in 2012.
He married Wanda Dinkel at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church on June 8, 1985. They moved to Delta in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years; brother John Schoening of Ft. Collins; sister Ellen Aiken of Boulder; son Jonathan and daughter Sarah Schoening, both of Grand Junction. He is also survived by honorary daughters Dorothy (Roger) Searcy and Sabrina (Jason) Meade of Grand Junction, and Diana Schmidt of Battlement Mesa, 6 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law George Aiken.
He was an avid Broncos, Rockies and Avalanche fan. He loved airplanes, and enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife and little dog Mitzi, his constant companion.
A memorial service is being planned later.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
