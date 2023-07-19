Lanetta Lea Wagner
December 9, 1941 ~ July 13, 2023
Lanetta Lea Wagner was born December 9th 1941 to Archie and Dode Peterson of Cedaredge, CO. She grew up in logging camps on the Grand Mesa where she met Norman Wagner when he went to work for her father. Norman and “Netta” married August 1, 1959. Netta passed away on July 13, 2023 just shy of their 64th wedding anniversary. Together they had six children Quint (Jewel) Wagner, Aaron Wagner, Reese (Julie) Wagner, Chris (Jodi) Wagner, Cheyanne (Luke) Hamilton, Royal Ann (Mitch) Larson, including fourteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Netta’s greatest goal in life was to raise her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and bother Bradly Peterson.
Netta’s steadfast faith in Jesus Christ, gave her the strength to endure the progression of Parkinson Disease for over 30 years. She would take any opportunity to share the love, wisdom, and the grace she experienced through her walk with Jesus. As a great prayer warrior, she prayed unceasingly knowing she had more power in Jesus’ name then fifty of the strongest men. No earthly illness was going to hold her down or steal her joy.
Netta enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafts and a good laugh. Netta was mischievous, and better yet, a good practical joker. She instructed us on how to measure someone for a coffin. For instructions please ask.
Viewing will be held Monday, July 24th at 10:00am with Memorial Service beginning at 11:00am at the Cowboy of the Cross Church in Austin, CO.
