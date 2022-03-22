LaRee Moore Stites
December 13, 1929 ~ March 4, 2022
LaRee (Beck) Moore Stites, passed away at the Horizon Care Center on Friday, March 4th, she was 92 years of age.
LaRee was a lifetime resident in Delta County. She was born December 13th, 1929 in Delta Colorado to Lula Vernell Crawley and Orion Wellington Beck. She would spend her youth in Delta and graduated from Delta High School. She continued her education in Denver, earning an Associate’s Degree in Accounting.
LaRee became a real estate broker and was a member of the local Real Estate Association. She sold many homes and a few ranches. She enjoyed a great reputation and became friends with all. She enjoyed fishing and crocheting in her off time and was an accomplished painter. Her greatest love was her family and her church family.
LaRee was married to George Moore and then later to Loney Bruce Stites. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands a daughter, Cheryl; a son, Kenneth and a dauther-in-law, Debbie.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Moore of Navajo Dam, New Mexico and her step-son, Dick (Pat) Moore of Delta, Colorado. Between Kenneth, Rodney and Dick, there are twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren.
LaRee was always willing to be a help and be a friend. She had a very kind nature. LaRee loved her family and church family, and always lit up with a sweet smile when ever saw them.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at the Taylor Funeral Services Chapel located at 682 1725 Road, Delta Colorado. Private burial will follow at the Delta City Cemetery off 3rd Street.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.