Larry Benton Bristol
December 6, 1942 ~ June 19, 2021
Longtime Cedaredge resident, Larry B. Bristol passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Cedaredge, Colorado. He was 78 years old.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Cedaredge Cemetery.
Larry Benton Bristol served in the Army for four years before being honorably discharged. He was a disabled veteran. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Larry leaves behind his wife, Ann Elizabeth Bristol (Schwartz) of 46 years. Ann is a lifetime member of the DAV and a member of the Odd Fellows, and Rebekah Lodge #106, Cedaredge.
Memorial contributions can be made in Larry’s name to Surface Creek Animal Shelter 265 SE High Country Ave, Cedaredge, CO 81413.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.