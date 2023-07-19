Larry Dale Perkins
July 26, 1949 ~ July 15, 2023
Larry Dale Perkins was born July 26, 1949, to Roy and Hazle Perkins of Cedaredge, Colorado. Larry Passed away July 15, 2023, at Hope West, in Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by family and friends after complication of Heart bypasses and Aortic valve replacement surgery.
He was raised on the Perkins Dairy farm and went to school in Cedaredge, Colorado graduating in 1968. On June 22, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Lowell. They lived and worked on the dairy until it sold in 1971. He then partnered with his Father-In-Law Glenn “Chub” Lowell and farmed until 1983.
Larry bought his first semi-truck/trailer and truck crane and hauled pre-cut log homes. By 1986, he purchased three more trucks and started hauling for Mountain Aire Drilling in Grand Junction, Colorado. By 1991, he was hauling bridge beams for Grand Junction Steel. “Go Big or Go Home” certainly could describe Larry Perkins. In 1986 Larry and his wife started Perkins Trucking Inc. Larry always liked and thrived on hauling the really, big loads, up to 214 feet long, 25 feet wide, 20 feet high and 334,000 pounds. Larry, his son, and company drivers were the ones on highways with all the blinky lights, pilot cars and police escorts. He always loved a challenge.
Larry is survived by his wife Glenda, daughter Jill Perkins Sturgeon and her two children Joell Rhiannon Sturgeon, and Gabriel Dean Sturgeon. A son Jeffrey Roy Perkins, and wife Amy Perkins, their daughter Rian “Perkins” Murphy her husband Sean Murphy and their two daughters Paisley Murphy and Piper Murphy. Charley “Perkins” Miller and husband J D Miller. One sister Doris Cloud and Husband Uriel Cloud. Many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Roy Perkins, mother Hazle Perkins, brothers Richard Perkins and Robert Perkins.
Donations can be made to St. Mary’s Cardiac Care, Rose Hill Hospitality House, or Hope West in Larry’s name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.