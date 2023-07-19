Larry Davis Todd
March 9, 1939 ~ July 11, 2023
Larry Davis Todd, 84, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 9, 1939 in a log cabin outside of Hotchkiss to John Archie Todd and Dorothy Roxanne Davis. Larry was the youngest of five brothers. He went to school in Hotchkiss. He played Football, Basketball and track. He graduated in 1957. Larry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding horses. He married Hetty Pipher on June 6th, 1957. Larry and his new bride lived on Clear Fork and worked for Wilhoit Ranch. They started their family in 1958. Six years later Larry moved his family and he rented the Filener Ranch north of Needle Rock. This started his passion for Ranching. In 1964 they purchased a ranch on Cottonwood Creek. Larry loved ranching and raising his family and instilling in them hard work and integrity. He coached his sons in OTA baseball for several years when they were young. Larry and Hetty supported their children’s activities by attending all their school sports events. While the children were in school Larry started doing carpenter work to help support his ranching habit. Larry was on the Crawford Conservancy District Board for 20 years. In 2007 Larry retired, built a house in town to move into and was King at Crawford Pioneer Days. He took up woodworking as a hobby. Larry is survived by his wonderful wife Hetty of 66 years, daughter Mona (Harry) Swinney, sons Monty Todd, Danny (Monita) Todd, and Steven (Kris) Todd, thirteen grandchildren: Carrie, Todd, Brady, Lindsey, Tristen, Kia, Amanda, Kristen, Jessica, Larry, Hannah, Shonna, and Bryan, 15 great grandsons, four great granddaughters, two brothers John Archie Todd of Anchorage Alaska and Robert Todd of Dickinson North Dakota. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Dr. James Wesley Todd and Richard Lee Todd. Graveside memorial services will be held on July 25th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Garden of Memories in Crawford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford Community Church or Hopewest.
