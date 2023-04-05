Larry Eugene Reeder
May 12, 1966 — March 22, 2023
Larry Eugene Reeder passed unexpectedly on March 22nd, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was 56 years old.
Larry was born on May 12th, 1966 to Phyllis (Gordon) and Edwin Reeder. He would grow up in Delta and graduated from Delta High School in 1984. After graduation he moved and worked in Florida, Arizona and on the front range of Colorado only to come home and work with his father at Reeder Construction. After Ed retired Larry carried on the family name in the construction business.
Larry’s greatest job came along in 1999 in the form of his son Joshua. Larry loved being a dad and was always present at every event and game. He made sure not to miss anything.
Larry was an avid sportsman and a very competitive person. He loved being outdoors whether it playing golf or going to the mountains to get away from people. You could always bet he was camping or fishing or riding his four-wheeler or his razor. He hunted deer and elk with the best of them and always looked forward to the next hunting season. He had a love hate relationship with the Denver Broncos, but he was still a fan. Watching a game with him was something to experience. There was not many sports Larry did not play at one time or another. Deltarado days mud volleyball became quite the event with him and his teams and produced many memorable games.
Larry would serve 20 years on the Delta Volunteer Fire Department and retired from the Fire Department. He was a devoted family man and a great friend to all. You knew where he stood on things and that is what made being his friend easy. His competitive nature and his sense of humor made for many good stories and memories.
Larry is survived by his Son Josh Reeder of Fort Collins, Colorado, his Mother Phyllis Reeder, brother Dwayne Reeder, sister Christina (Todd) Ledesma, all of whom live in Delta, Colorado; niece Shelbi (Wyatt) Church of Denver, Colorado, nephew Trevor Ledesma of Delta, Colorado and many close friends.
Larry was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Reeder and his father Edwin Reeder.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Naomi’s Hope Project in Larry Reeder’s name.
