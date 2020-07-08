Larry Fay
Larry Fay was born June 12, 1937 in Van Nuys, California to Frank J Fay and Marie J. Fay (Sanger) Larry spent his childhood growing up in Denver, CO with two older brothers and his parents. He graduated from South High School in Denver in 1955. Larry joined the army and rose to the rank of E5. He was very proud to serve his country.
Larry and his wife Cheryl and boys Mike and Tim moved to Delta, CO in 1975 and resided there until his passing. He loved living in Delta.
Larry and Cheryl were married on June 11, 1966 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage. He was blessed with two boys Mike (Donna) and Tim (Kizzy). He also had two grandchildren that he dearly loved, Steven and Miranda.
Larry was an entrepreneur building many businesses. He owned and operated Delta Builders Agency Gallery of Homes where he was the broker selling homes and developing land and commercial properties. He was the director of the Small Business Development Center in Delta for five years. He worked the six counties around Delta County where he helped people to establish and teach ways to run their businesses effectively. He did marketing for Discipline with Love and Logic. While doing that he did a direct mail-out to 50,000 principals in the United States. It was extremely successful. Larry worked many Multi-level marketing businesses. He was very interested in nutrition and wrote a book called the Doctor of Eden. He and his son Tim also wrote the book “The Paradigm of the Dead Horse Riders”, the De- Motivation Factor or how to get employees to kick themselves in the butt.
Larry enjoyed doing many things. He particularly enjoyed going to the Silver Sneaker classes at Bill Heddles Recreation Center. He enjoyed reading all of the Louis L’Amour books. He had a passion for history especially United States History. He was passionate about re-establishing the Constitutional Republic of the United States. Larry was a devoted Christian and an ordained deacon at the First Southern Baptist Church in Denver.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl and sons Mike (Donna) and Tim (Kizzy) and grandchildren Steven and Miranda. He is also survived by his brothers Jim (Shirley-deceased) and Rich (Marilyn). Larry is also survived by his sisters -in-law Barbara and Nancy (Jerry).
Larry was cremated and will be buried in the VA Cemetery in Grand Junction. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the family home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hope West in Delta or any other desired charity in Larry’s name.
