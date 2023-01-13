Larry Gail Ballard
November 21, 1933 ~ January 3, 2023
Larry Gail Ballard, son of Harry B. Ballard and Ida L. Moss Ballard, was born in Burwell, Nebraska on November 21st, 1933. He went home to be with his Savior on January 3rd, 2023, while at his home in Hotchkiss, CO.
Services will be held at Bible Center Church 1117 3rd St, Paonia, CO 81428 on Saturday January 14th, 2023, at 1130 a.m.
He grew up in Burwell, Nebraska working with his father on the ranch graduating from high school in 1952.
After his father died in 1961, he and his mom moved to Paonia, Colorado. He eventually drove a truck hauling coal to people in the North Fork. During this time, he met and married the love of his life Rosemond E. Thresher on January 21st, 1969. Two children were born to this union: Pamela L. and Daniel H.
He then worked for U.S. Steel mine from 1971, until its closing in 1985. He then worked as a custodian for Paonia High School from 1988 until his retirement in 1998.
Larry and Rose lived in and around Paonia, CO from 1969, until 2014. They then purchased a home near Hotchkiss, Colorado. Rose died in 2018, and Larry continued living there with his daughter until his death.
Larry was a member of the Bible Center Church in Paonia and a member of the UMWA.
During his spare time, he helped at Bible camps which he loved doing. He also read and studied his Bible, wrote poetry, read historical accounts, did gardening, built things and did word finds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister Hilah Mattern and his brother Virgil Ballard and their spouses.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela L. Ballard of Hotchkiss, his son Daniel H. (Cynthia) Ballard of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Also surviving him are two granddaughters: Lillie (Jessie) Eckel of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Danessa Ballard of Klamath Falls, Oregon. He also has a great grandson Asher Eckel of Grand Junction, CO, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bible Center Church 1117 3rd St, Paonia, CO 81428 or the North Fork Ambulance District 110 Hotchkiss Ave, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.