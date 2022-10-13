Larry James "Larbear" Ryan
May 17, 1997 ~ September 25, 2022
Larry James "Larbear" Ryan, 25, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1997 in Grand Junction, Colorado to James Ross Ryan and Rhonda Jean Palmer.
Larry graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 2015. He worked as a mechanic in the oil and gas industry in Colorado before moving to Pratt in 2018. Once in Pratt he worked as a mechanic at Premier Trading and Transportation, Lanterman Motors/Pratt City Ford and most recently at Kanza Coop . He was a former member of Open Door Ministry, FFA and the Car Club (Domestic Disturbance). He enjoyed tractors, trucks, mechanical work, two-steppin and hanging out with friends. He was selfless and would do anything for anyone. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh that won't be forgotten.
He is survived by his mother, Rhonda (Scott Tallent) Palmer of Grand Junction, Colorado; brothers, Justin (Mandy) Ryan of Montrose, Colorado and Lee (Heather) Ryan of Pratt; nieces, Kindall Ryan and Braydon Ryan both of Colorado, and Lacee McCartney of Pratt; nephew, Richard (Charisma) Ryan of Colorado and Keagon Hayden of Pratt; best friend, Kyle (Ambrea) Hayden of Pratt; friend, Chad "Shroom" Cosby of Pratt; and many other friends that loved him dearly.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, James Ross Ryan; grandparents, Larry and Adele Palmer and Ross and Betty Ryan; and sister, Stacy Ryan.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at The Rut and Strut Lodge, 70261 East Highway 54, Pratt. Inurnment will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, Colorado.
Memorials may be made to Larry Ryan Memorial Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.
