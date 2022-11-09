Larry Leon McCarrey
July 8, 1935 - October 24, 2022
Larry was born to Robert and Marie (McNew) McCarrey in Spokane WA. Larry grew up in Spokane, WA and graduated from North Central High School in 1954. Larry served in the Marines Corp. from 1957 through 1960.
He married Irene McLaurine June 4, 1964. Larry and Irene had 4 daughters to complete their blended family.
Larry was an avid cycler and racer. He rode his bike to work daily. He continued racing bicycles into his mid 70’s. His love for running ended after a knee replacement but that did not stop him. Larry began climbing and racing stairs.
Larry’s friends and family would say that he was a “Mentor”. Larry taught others to have an excellent work ethic. Larry had a deep love for his Lord and Savior Jesus. Larry dedicated his life to Jesus in the early 1970’s and continued to share the Word of God with others.
Larry has spent the past 13 months in Hotchkiss, Co living with his daughter Meghan and Granddaughter Annie. He loved being in Hotchkiss and meeting people in the community.
He is survived by: Daughters: Mary Coleman of Longview, WA; Heidi Henderson of Houston, TX, Meghan Towns of Hotchkiss, CO; stepdaughter Joetta Woodrum of Longview, WA; stepson John McLaurine of Indiana, PA; 11 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren. As well as his nephews; Michael, Jeff and Randy McCarrey of Spokane, and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by: Wife Irene McCarrey, daughter Ann Marie McCarrey, stepdaughter Roxanne Raymer, grandson Robbie Scammel, parents Robert and Marie McCarrey and sister Mardene McCarrey, .
Service for Larry will be held , Sunday November 13th 1:00pm at the United Methodist church in Hotchkiss. This will be potluck style and serving many of Larry’s favorite dishes. All are welcome to join.
