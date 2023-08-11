Laura C. Pipher
April 8, 1949 ~ July 29, 2023
Laura C. Pipher passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at St Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction Colorado. She was 74 years old.
A Viewing will be held at 1:00 pm with a Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 4, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Paonia Colorado. Followed by graveside services 3:30 at The Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford Colorado.
Laura was born on April 8, 1949 in Elgin Illinois to Marila Jean Vollmar and Harold “Gregory” Rowe.
She married Kermit C Pipher in 1985. They shared more than 37 years together in Crawford Colorado.
Laura worked for the Delta County Assessor as the Mapping and Transfer Clerk. She retired in 2007 after more than 19 years.
Laura’s most loved hobbies were crocheting and sewing. She was also an avid reader and loved her flower gardens.
Laura is survived by her husband Kermit Pipher, sisters Sandra Osberg and Shari York, brothers Harold Gregory Rowe Jr (Laurie), Charles Rowe (Marian), Victor Rowe and Vance Rowe (Tammy). Sons Roland Kaiser, Chuck Pipher (Deana), Andy Pipher and Clint Pipher (Shawna), daughters Tina Kaiser and Charolette Wilson (Michael). Along with their respective families to include 16 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Pietsch, brother Paul Rowe, her son Mitchell Pace, and granddaughter Liesel (Christee) Sanders.
Laura was an amazing woman who was kind and loving to everyone she met.
