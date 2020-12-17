(Laura) Louise Vaughan
January 23, 1924 ~ December 5, 2020
(Laura) Louise Vaughan died at home on December 5, 2020 at the age of 96.
She was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania on January 23, 1924 where she also spent her early years. Louise graduated from Penn State University and later married Harry B. Vaughan in 1946, and traveled the world with him and their children during his Air Force career.
In 1980, Harry and Louise came to Cedaredge and began their second career farming and ranching, eventually settling in the Currant Creek valley.
Louise enjoyed helping with the ranch, gardening, reading, swimming and loving her active life. She will be surely missed by her friends, family and surviving children: Robin, Carol, Laura, Bill and Jenifer.
It is the family’s desire that any remembrances of Louise be in the form of donations to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
