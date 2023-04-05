Lavene P. Smyle (Pete)
June 27, 1941 ~ March 26, 2023
Lavene P. Smyle (Pete), of Hotchkiss, CO formerly of Carlin, NV and Reeder, ND passed away on March 26, 2023 surrounded by his wife and family. He was born to Frank and Katherine Smyle on June 27, 1941 on the family farm south of Reeder, ND
Pete married Kay Moser on October 27, 1962, later divorcing. He then met Betty Frey and married her on September 12, 1993. They lived in Carlin, NV for several years until his retirement. They moved to Hotchkiss, CO and stayed there until his death
Pete worked in the construction industry his whole life. He started his career with Wagner Construction out of Reeder, ND and continued with them for around 23 years. For the next 23 years, he was employed with Ames Construction. He was highly respected, from the laborers to upper management, and was missed dearly when he retired.
Besides moving dirt, Pete loved to play poker with friends and garden. He always seemed to have the best garden in the neighborhood and was willing to share his harvests with all. He was also very proud of his grandchildren, watching many games online and bragging about them to friends.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Lavene (Beanie) Smyle Jr, his son-in-law, Bill Wolford, his ex-wife, Kay Smyle, two sisters, Sharon Steiner and JoAnn Ledeman one brother, Jerry Smyle and his brother in-laws.
Pete was survived by his wife Betty Smyle, his three children Brian Smyle (Naomi) Bowman, ND, Lisa Rice (Howard) Burlington, ND, and Kyla Wolford Bismarck, ND, his two step-children, Bonnie Steely (Mike) Montrose, CO and Billy Frey (Theresa) Crescent Valley, NV, his grandchildren Landon, Jacob, and Kayson Wolford, Brianna (Connor) Navis, Brooke, Katie, and Jared Walter, and Jaycee (Spencer) Gillund, step grandchildren Christopher (Amra) Hickel, Anthony (Courtney) Rice, and TJ (Trisha) Steely, great grandchildren Avalon and Vienna Navis, great step grandchildren Braxton, Benjamin and Sophia Hickel, Zane, Dallin, Ezuri, and Kade Steely and two great grandbabies on the way.
He is survived by his sisters Yvonne Moen, Ilene Dobner, Evelyn (Gary) Symanowski, brother Frank Smyle, sister-in-law Joanne Smyle, and brother-in-law Ken Steiner.
A small service will be held in Reeder, ND on April 7, 2023. A get together at Pat’s Bar and Grill in Hotchkiss, CO will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.