LaVonne Moser
September 5, 1943 ~ April 14, 2023
LaVonne Moser, 79, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023, with her daughters, Connie and Teresa, by her side. LaVonne was a vibrant woman, who enjoyed humor and had a deep love for her family. She was a very special lady, wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many.
LaVonne was born on September 5, 1943, in Ogden, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Cora Hays, and her husband of 58 years, Byron Dale Moser. She leaves behind her two daughters, Connie Colleen Johnson (Andy) and Teresa Lynn Stebnicki (Stan); her brother, Dale Hays; Grandchildren, Brandon, Jayden, Sarah and Styles; along with four nephews and two nieces.
LaVonne graduated Chico High School in 1961. She met her husband Byron on July 3, 1961, while camping at Bucks Lake, California. They were married exactly two years to the date on July 3, 1963. She worked at Enloe Hospital as a first point-of-contact switchboard operator and a candy striper. She later went on to work as a secretary for Elk Grove High School, and became a stay-at-home mom in 1969. In 1984, she entered back into the work field as a Consumer Researcher. In 1993, she received her Real Estate License. (She was so happy to pass on her first try.) She received numerous awards such as Top Sales Agent, Top Listing Agent, Top Referral Agent and Top Producer. She retired in 2001 and continued to keep her license for referrals. She was an active board member on the Mosquito Volunteer Fire Department from 1993– 2000, after which she continued to volunteer. She received Support Group Member of the year in 2002.
LaVonne enjoyed ham radio and even had her ham radio license. She enjoyed ceramics, hunting, 4x4ing, traveling and camping with her husband. She loved Jackson Hole, WY and Alaska.
Services will be held at Taylor Funeral Service in Delta, Colorado, on April 29, 2023, at 10:30am. 682 1725 Rd., Delta, Colorado.
