Lawrence B. Heckenlively
August 29, 1937-December 20, 2022
Lawrence passed away peacefully at his home on December 20, 2022. He was born on August 29, 1937 to Myron B. and Mae (Butts) Heckenlively in Lexington, Nebraska. They moved to Delta when Lawrence was 5 years old.
After graduating from Delta High School in 1955 he joined the National Guard and served for 8 years. He worked on his Dad’s farm in Delta until September 1958 when they sold the place and moved to Cedaredge in October and operated a Dairy. He worked at Holly Sugar for several years after leaving there he went to work at Delta Potato Growers where he worked as a bookkeeper before becoming General Manager a position, he held for 20 years.
After retiring from Potato Growers, he worked at Delta Sales Yard for Don Lane for several years and a short time for Dan Varner after Don sold the Sale Barn. After leaving there he devoted his time to ranching which he had done all his life.
He met and married the love of his life Janet on September 5, 1958. To this union their daughter Penny was born. They were married for 64 years.
Lawrence loved his family, he loved ranching, fishing, horses, cattle, driving his team of ponies and spending time outside.
Lawrence is survived by his Wife Janet (Judy) and daughter Penny Heckenlively-Linman of Hotchkiss, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, son-in-law, and his father and mother-in-law.
Graveside funeral services will be held December 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Delta City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.