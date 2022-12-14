Lawrence G Parks
January 23, 1936 ~ December 8, 2022
Lawrence G Parks passed away Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at Montrose Memorial Hospital. He was 86 years old.
Services will be held at Cedaredge Cemetery on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
Lawrence was born on January 23rd, 1936, to Estella Louise (McKee) and Gerald Roger Parks in Bell, California. He graduated from Bell High School in 1954 and then continued his education at East Los Angeles Jr. College through 1956.
On September 8th, 1956, he married Diane Clair Northup in Bell California.
Lawrence served our country in the reserves.
Lawrence’s chosen career was as a mechanical design engineer for aerospace and defense. When he wasn’t working, he was partof the Mason’s and Eastern Star organizations. He enjoyed gardening, sudoku puzzles, watching football – especially the Broncos, he collected cactus and worked with Bonsai trees.
Lawrence is survived by his sons: Michael L (Mona) Parks of Spokane, WA, Robert S (Laura) Parks of Minden, NV; daughter Karen L Eickholt of Montrose, CO; sister Lorel Crawford
of Sequim, WA; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren (and one more on the way). Lawrence is preceded in death by his
parents, sister Nancy Buckner, and spouse. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and
Crematory.
