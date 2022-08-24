Lea Petmezas
September 2, 1971 ~ July 14, 2022
Artist and Chef Lea Petmezas, 50, of Paonia, CO passed away on July 14, 2022 with her family at her side. She was born September 2, 1971 in Arlington Heights, IL and lived many years in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles and finally settling in Colorado. As a mother, Lea was the ultimate guide and embodiment of unconditional love to her beautiful children Soul, Jai, Ace and ElleDeja. She was the soul sister, confidant and partner in art, food and the ins and outs of life to Clémentine Bouton.
She was devoted to her mother, Linda Petmezas and Angelo Camacho. Lea was a warrior sister-in-law to Allison Murphy and the loving aunt to Skye, Ian and Aria. She was preceded in death by her father, Pete Petmezas and her grandmother, Margo Garfield.
Lea Petmezas is a gift to the universe and a dear friend to many. There will be a Celebration of her wonderful life hosted by her children and Clémentine on Sunday, September 18th from 5pm at Big Bʼs Delicious Orchard at 39126 CO-133, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.
The family is extremely appreciative of all the thoughts, love and support coming to them.
