Lee Ann Brewer
April 11, 1948 - November 1, 2021
Lee Ann Brewer passed away on November 1, 2021 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction. She was 73 years old.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at the Cedaredge Cemetery in Cedaredge, Colorado; With Rev. Tom Hazelwood officiating. Following will be a luncheon at the Cedaredge Methodist Church.
Lee Ann Paison was born on April 11,1948 in Denver, Colo. to Ward and Wilma (Wise) Paison.
She spent her childhood in Denver, then relocated to Cedaredge and graduated from CHS with the class of 1966. She had been a resident of Cedaredge for the last 58 years.
On Sept. 24, 1966 Lee Ann married Robert C. “Bob” Brewer in Cedaredge. Together, they raised their daughter, Stephanie. Lee Ann’s working career was in the banking field, specifically in finance. When not working, her interests included four-wheeling, boating, water skiing, swimming, and tennis. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Bob and daughter Stephanie, Lee Ann is survived by two brothers: Dr. Thomas A. Paison (Carla) of Sterling, Colo. and Robert W. Paison (Marlene) of Cedaredge; a sister, Virginia Kay Finocchio (Stephen) of Scottsdale, AZ; and granddaughters, Destinie, Bailie and Shelbie.
Preceding Lee Ann in death were her parents, brother John Paison and sister Lois J. Gohn.
Contributions in Lee Ann’s memory can be sent to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.
