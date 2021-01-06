Leland G. Myers
December 27, 1948 ~ December 21, 2020
Leland George Myers passed away at 6:42 pm on December 21, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Lee was born on December 27, 1948 to Harry Wayne and Doris Mae (Suckow) Myers in Delta, Colorado.
Lee is survived by his mother, Doris Myers; sister JoNell; wife Varra Sue; son Harry and step-children: Lydia, Betty and spouse, and John and spouse, and grandkids: Uhlan, Samantha, Chase and Lily, and 5 grandkids: Duke, Colt, Monty, Zeb and Maxine.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
