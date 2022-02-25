Lennart E. “Swede” Axelson
November 25, 1943 ~ February 18, 2022
Lennart E. “Swede” Axelson, 78, a lifetime resident of Paonia, Colorado passed away from COVID on February 18th, 2022, at Delta County Hospital.
Lennart was born on November 25th, 1943, to Shirley (Paulicheck) and Leonard Axelson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lori Patton. Lennart was born and raised in Paonia and attended Paonia schools where he excelled in athletics. He graduated from Paonia High School in 1962, and was lifelong friends with many of his classmates. He attended one year at Mesa State College. He married Syd Pauley in 1963. They had two children and were divorced in 1979. He married Barbara (Carey) Green on August 22nd, 1981 and they continued to reside in Paonia for the 40 years of their marriage.
Lennart is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter, Terri (Donald) Aultman of Columbia, MS; son Steven (Lisa) Axelson of Littleton, CO; and three step children: Amy (Bill) Fisk of Calhan, CO, Matthew (Becca) Green of Grand Junction, CO and Elizabeth (Michael) Zahm of Logansville, GA. He had one grandson Seth Axelson of Littleton and one nephew, Tyler (Paige) Axelson of New Castle, CO and ten step-grandchildren: Taylore, Garett, Evan, Logan, Amara, Eric, Alex, Olivia, Morgan and Sydney.
Len was a retired mechanic and CDL equipment operator. He was a member of UMWA and worked for Bear Coal Company for 32 years. After they closed, he worked for Paonia Nursing Care, Beaver’s Construction, and the Town of Paonia before retiring in 2003. In his younger years he was active in Lions Club and served several years as Councilman for the Town of Paonia. His favorite activity was as a volunteer fireman and as an EMT he drove the North Fork Ambulance for many years.
As a young man he worked for the Axelson family logging on Kebler Pass and in his grandfather’s saw mill. He started limbing trees when he was nine years old and driving the logging trucks down off Kebler Pass when he was 14 years old. He was very skilled and could drive or fix anything mechanical.
He loved spending time boating at Lake Powell and visiting the children as they moved around. In his retirement he enjoyed reading, John Wayne movies, lunching with the guys, and working in the yard. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
At his request, there will be no memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. The family is especially grateful for the treatment and loving care he received from Dr. Gray, Dr. Call, and the ICU and Covid Ward Nurses at the Delta Hospital.
